Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie Buys 28,000 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($22,027.97).
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 618.09, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
About AMP
Recommended Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.