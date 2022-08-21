Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Perception Capital Corp. II worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

PCCT stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

