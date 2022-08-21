Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

