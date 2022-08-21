Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 28.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 44,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 86,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SCD opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

