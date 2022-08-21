Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210,291 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 469,450 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 167,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

