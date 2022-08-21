South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

NYSE:HII opened at $235.49 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

