South Dakota Investment Council Invests $2.02 Million in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

