South Dakota Investment Council Buys 6,666 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

WYNN opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

