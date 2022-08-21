Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

