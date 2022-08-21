Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,422 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:BTI opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

