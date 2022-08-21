Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GDS by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
