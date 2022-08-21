Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GDS by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.