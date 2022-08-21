South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,400 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Polaris by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $121.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

