South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.24 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,752 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.