South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,705 shares of company stock worth $3,336,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Read More
