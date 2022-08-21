MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

