South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Cowen lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

