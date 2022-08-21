South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,450 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.