South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 206,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,959,000 after buying an additional 184,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

