South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,641 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after buying an additional 38,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FR opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

