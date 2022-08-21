South Dakota Investment Council Sells 132,071 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,071 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

