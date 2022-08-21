South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.