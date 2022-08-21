South Dakota Investment Council Sells 31,434 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,434 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

