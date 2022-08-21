Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $292.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.59. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

