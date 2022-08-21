South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

