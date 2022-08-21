South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 1,600 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKS Instruments Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

