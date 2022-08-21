South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 22,568 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

