American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,477 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

NYSE AEL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.