South Dakota Investment Council Sells 33,800 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.23% of Deluxe worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deluxe by 40.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $22.65 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $975.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

