South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $5,103,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,092 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

