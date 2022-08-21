South Dakota Investment Council Buys New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

