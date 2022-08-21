South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

