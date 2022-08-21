Huntington National Bank Has $575,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 207,513 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

