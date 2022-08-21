Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.