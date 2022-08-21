Huntington National Bank Acquires 528 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

