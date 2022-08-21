Huntington National Bank Acquires 528 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.0 %
BATS CBOE opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.
Cboe Global Markets Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.