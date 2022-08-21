JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $62.12 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33.

