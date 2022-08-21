Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $16,895,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.66.

Shares of RY stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

