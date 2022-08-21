Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 238,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,011,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $449,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 316.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $68.60 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

