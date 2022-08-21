Huntington National Bank Acquires 158 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,014,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.