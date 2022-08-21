iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Position Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $278.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

