Huntington National Bank Sells 376 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

CAH stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

