Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

