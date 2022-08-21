Huntington National Bank Buys 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,332.09 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,054.97.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

