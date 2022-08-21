Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $917,400. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $103.19 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

