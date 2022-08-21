Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.80.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

