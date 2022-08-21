Huntington National Bank Takes $1.04 Million Position in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Separately, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Pratt sold 60,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $142,099.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,734 over the last three months.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

