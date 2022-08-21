Huntington National Bank Sells 510 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

