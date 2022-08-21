Huntington National Bank Sells 53 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $618.36 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.73 and a 200 day moving average of $637.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

