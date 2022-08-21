Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $314,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $284.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.