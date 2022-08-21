Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $193.19 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.