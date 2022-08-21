Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.60. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 76,765 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$339.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

